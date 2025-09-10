.Seabright Might

At Tramonti, a Seabright dining scene staple since it opened in 2012, front-of-house operations are captained by manager Nicole Bullock. Born and raised in Felton, she worked in fine dining both locally and abroad in Italy and southern France. She has also known co-owner Luca and his wife for many years, witnessing them fall in love while they in turn witnessed her professional glow-up. So, when Bullock approached Luca five years ago and asked to become a part of Tramonti, he said “yes” before she could even finish asking the question.

Bullock defines the restaurant as a blend of fine and casual dining, with paramount focus on excellent service and presentation. The décor is described as eclectic European—vibrant, colorful and warm with black accents, cement floors and a modern coziness. Bullock says the menu’s recipes are primarily from Luca and his family, northern Italian with prominent Mediterranean and Corsican influence.

Best appetizers include baked prawns wrapped in soppressata and burrata cheese paired with Sicilian-style marinated veggies. Entrée highlights are a baked Mediterranean-sourced branzino, mussels in white wine garlic broth and a short rib ravioli. Desserts track with classic Italian tiramisu and French chocolate mousse, and beverage options are beer, spritz cocktails, mocktails and a European-centric wine list.

Describe your industry education in Europe?

NICOLE BULLOCK: Being very young and working in France at a two Michelin star restaurant, I learned the discipline and teamwork required to provide the utmost level of service. I observed from others about the commitment and drive that it takes to provide the hospitality necessary for an optimal experience. During my second stint in Europe while working in Italy, I learned how to challenge some of those rules with that same drive but with a more relaxed and heart-forward approach. The service here at Tramonti is a product of these values and is well-aligned with my own and our team’s sensibilities.

To what do you attribute Tramonti’s strong local following?

It’s been years and years of many people’s hard work, many of whom have been here since we opened 13 years ago like our chefs José and Fernando. I owe our success to our owners and our incredible and diverse staff who have committed so much time and effort to our operation, as well as our beautiful and supportive Seabright community.

528 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-426-7248; tramontisantacruz.com