.Local Catch

Long-standing local favorite La Perla Del Pacifico has been a jewel of the Watsonville dining scene for the last 35 years, founded by owners Ana Martinez and her husband, Gabino. They had no prior restaurant experience, but they shared a desire to work together and be their own bosses, in order to have more time with family, And they both loved to cook, which kept the wind in their sails while they learned the industry.

Ana defines the restaurant’s ambiance as family-focused, classic and quiet, with fish décor on the walls to reflect the seafood-centric menu. Favorites include ceviche tostadas, light and spicy aguachile, fish and shrimp tacos, and a not-often-seen fried whole red snapper. Another succulent seafood selection is the Comal de Mariscos, a cornucopia of scallops, shrimp, octopus, mussels and calamari on a sizzling fajita plate with rice, beans and homemade tortillas. Non-seafood options abound as well, like chicken enchiladas with red, green or mole sauce and deep-fried chili rellenos. For dessert, Ana says the housemade flan is the best in town.

Describe what it’s been like getting into the restaurant game.

ANA MARTINEZ: You want to do a lot of things when you’re young. We only intended to be in the business for a couple years, but 35 years later here we are. And we wanted to live the American dream, live here, have a house, raise our children and have them not work as hard as us. Running a business is difficult, especially nowadays, but we started when we were young and worked really hard, wanting to make a little extra money to have our house and take family vacations.

What’s the key to being successful for so long?

We are still in business because we do our best every day. When I make a mistake, I feel so bad and always make it right, and my husband works so hard preparing and cooking the food, keeping his recipes secret and putting his heart into the cuisine. People love our menu, presentation and service. There are so many factors that go into running a good restaurant. My husband and I have seen our customers become parents and grandparents and our place holds a special spot in the community. And we are so lucky and grateful to have such great employees.

458 Main St., Watsonville, 831-724-0993