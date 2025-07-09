.Otter Fodder

Still in its pup phase, Salty Otter Sports Grill was born two months ago to owner and general manager Rachael Smith. In addition to work in the legal and marketing fields, her restaurant industry career spans 33 years as a bartender, manager and owner, and her ZIP code résumé is just as varied with time spent in London, Las Vegas, New York City and Orlando. But her favorite place of all was always Santa Cruz, which she fell for at age 14 during a coastal trip with mom. Smith moved here in 2020 and began looking to open her own restaurant, eventually finding the beloved former 99 Bottles space where she used to frequent as a customer.

Smith describes Salty Otter’s décor as modern, coastal and industrial, punctuated by a 22-foot photographic mural of Santa Cruz. The American sports bar fare menu features classic breakfasts served all day, headlined by a pinch-me-I’m-dreaming breakfast burger with beef patty, smoked Gouda and American cheeses, over-easy egg, crispy bacon and honey barbeque sauce between a funnel cake waffle bun.Lunch/dinner succulent starters include a tomato-based Bermuda fish chowder, a hanging large soft pretzel with zesty cheese dip and housemade tortilla chips with pineapple pico de gallo. Main dish favorites are build-your-own burgers, fish & chips and seasonal glazed salmon selections. The highlighted dessert is white chocolate raspberry cheesecake along with rotating specials.

What makes you swoon for Santa Cruz?

RACHAEL SMITH: I loved California, but especially here because there is so much to do with the ocean, swimming and surfing, skateboarding, hiking and a lot of live music. I really just love that I could be on the beach and then 15 minutes later be hiking amongst redwoods in the forest. And I also love that it’s dog friendly and close to major cities, but isn’t one.

What’s next for the Salty Otter?

We just got a pool table and opened the upstairs lounge for activities like karaoke, comedy, darts, sports game watching and special events like birthday parties. A passion of mine too, we also plan to showcase live music on our main floor and have the vibe and sound spill out onto the street like in Nashville. And we plan on expanding the menu and letting customer feedback shape our evolution.

110 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-200-8069; saltyottersportsgrill.com