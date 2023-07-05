.Frank Family Vineyards

Leslie Rosé of Pinot Noir 2022

By Josie Cowden
As a tribute to winery founder Leslie Frank, this crisp Rosé is named for her. Inspired by her love for Provencal Rosé and the good life, “this Rosé embraces Leslie’s fun-loving spirit and her philosophy to always take time for ourselves and to embrace the beauty and simple pleasures in life.” These are sweet points to ponder on as we sip this coral-pink elixir. With a bright acidity that lingers on the palate, this delightful Leslie Rosé ($50) has “alluring aromas of orange blossom, rose petal and guava.” White peach and citrus add beautiful flavors—all of which make for a gorgeous summertime sipping wine. 

Frank Family Vineyards produces an enticing array of impressive wines, including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon—and a marvelous Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine that is fit for any special occasion.

Frank Family Vineyards founders Rich and Leslie Frank support K9s for Warriors through 2023—the nation’s largest provider of trained dogs for military veterans—as part of the winery’s charitable giving campaign. Frank Family Vineyards is located at 1091 Larkmead Lane in Calistoga. 707-942-0859, Frankfamilyvineyards.com

Hampton Water

Jon Bon Jovi is in the wine business! He established the company with his son, Jesse, in 2017 with two other partners, and they have produced a delicate Rosé called Hampton Water. I tasted it for the first time at the opening of the new Courtyard Marriott in Santa Cruz. Hampton Water is made in France and imported by a Sausalito company. The beautiful Courtyard hotel, which also has a spa, carries a splendid array of wines and liquors—and the bar area is an upbeat place to imbibe. The property is an incredible addition to downtown Santa Cruz.

The Courtyard Marriott is at 313 Riverside Ave. in Santa Cruz. 831-419-8700.

Josie Cowden
