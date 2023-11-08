.From Mill to Rosé

Delicious aromas of fresh cranberry, ripe strawberry and vanilla bean introduce this bright 2022 Rosé by The Mill Keeper (under $20). “The mineral-driven palate is balanced by notes of watermelon and dragon fruit with secondary hints of white flower and crushed rock.” With its gorgeous salmon hue, its creamy body and bright acidity, this is a palate-pleasing Rosé and then some!

Founded by Tom Gamble, The Mill Keeper in Napa was inspired by Napa’s first mill keepers of the mid 1800s, “who transformed the Napa Valley into a thriving, prosperous community.”

The Mill Keeper wines (by Gamble Family Vineyards) are generally inexpensive and sell out quickly. If you can’t find the Rosé, then try their Bordeaux Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, or a tasty white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay. These wines are mostly sold at wine and spirits stores all over. The Gamble Family Vineyards wines are available to taste at their beautiful facility surrounded by vines.

Gamble Family Vineyards, 7554 St. Helena Hwy., Napa, 707-944-2999. Gamblefamilyvineyards.com

Holding an Event at Silver Mountain

Have an event planned for fall? Silver Mountain Vineyards has a lovely venue for private events such as a reunion, birthday or anniversary. Their vineyard sits at 2,100 feet – with stunning views of the Monterey Bay. The venue space can be either casual or elegant, depending on your needs. A Vineyard Amphitheater offers a large space with tables and seating, and there is also a gazebo. Or simply make a picnic reservation – with picnic and table awaiting you on arrival.

Silver Mountain Vineyards, Silver Mountain Drive (off Old San Jose Road), Los Gatos. 408-353-2278. Contact Ann at [email protected] for info.

Silver Mountain’s Santa Cruz tasting room is at 328D Ingalls St. – just off the Swift Street Courtyard complex. Silvermtn.com