.Giveaways

.$100 to Gabriella Café

Enter to win a $100 Gift Certificate to Gabriella Café in Santa Cruz.

Gabriella Café is a 50 seat, picturesque and romantic dining experience in downtown Santa Cruz. Gabriella’s continues to cultivate, and put the restaurant at the front of the organic sustainable movement and now, nearly all of the produce used in the restaurant is purchased directly from local farmers. Gabriella Cafe features a new local artist every eight weeks.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Support Local Journalism
