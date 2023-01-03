.Gamble’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Sizzles with Sweetness

A bottle of this Napa Valley winery’s customer favorite emits a cherry pie aroma perfect for a romantic dinner

By Josie Cowden
Gamble Family Vineyards 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is the ideal addition to a romantic meal, especially one that falls on Valentine’s Day.

The time is ripe to get an early start on some good wines for Valentine’s Day. Don’t leave it till the last minute to surprise your sweetie with something special to go with the gourmet meal you have prepared for that romantic occasion.

Gamble Family Vineyards in Napa is known for its superior wines, all beautifully packaged. The winery’s 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($60) is particularly enticing with its aromas of black raspberry, fresh strawberry and cassis with traces of graham cracker, espresso beans and cherry pie. Its palate of brambleberry, blueberry, nutmeg and brown sugar leads to a flavorful finish. Kudos to winemaker Jim Close, a British expat who’s made every bottle of Gamble wine since starting work in 2003 with founder Tom Gamble.

Gamble is not open to the public, but you can buy online and at various locations. A private visit can be arranged, and sometimes you may toast with Tom if he stops by “for one of his cameo appearances.”

The black and gold label says, “We hope you enjoy this wine over several hours with good food and those you love.” That sums it up nicely. gamblefamilyvineyards.com

Wine and Crab Feed 

Your crab cravings can be assuaged at Burrell School Vineyards in February 2023. Chef Kyle Davis will prepare each dine-in or take-out box, including local crab with lemons, homemade clam chowder, fresh sourdough, Caesar salad, crab-themed cupcakes and a bottle of Burrell School’s “Field Trip” Chardonnay. Visit burrellschool.com or email [email protected] for custom pick-up time.

Josie Cowden
