.Tickets to Gerald Clayton Trio

Gerald Clayton searches for honest expression in every note. He currently serves as Director of Next Generation Jazz Orchestra and has served as Musical Director for Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour. Over the years, Clayton’s playing and original works have received GRAMMY recognition for Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Composition and Best Jazz Instrumental Album—a nomination he earned most recently for his debut release on Blue Note Records, Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard.

