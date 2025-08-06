.Getting Colder

Last week, during a sunny lunch at Abbott Square, a few of us from the Good Times team found ourselves diving into one of our favorite topics: the wild world of wellness trends—and how many of them ride the fine line between placebo and pure fiction. That’s when I brought up the now-ubiquitous ads flooding my NextDoor feed: the Ice Water Diet.

In case you haven’t seen it, the premise goes like this: you pour a packet of powder into ice water, drink it, then enjoy an all-you-can-eat Cheesecake Factory binge while somehow losing weight. Sound too good to be true? Of course it does. But the algorithm is relentless, and I was curious enough to click.

In the 20-minute video, one woman tells the story of her desperate attempt to lose 20 pounds of baby weight before a couples trip to the Hamptons. After weeks of strict dieting and brutal workouts, she couldn’t live up to the standards of her model-thin friends—until one of them whispered the secret: the Ice Water Diet, doctor-prescribed and miracle-approved.

I couldn’t watch much more. It was so over-the-top, I found myself wondering: Why are these ads suddenly everywhere? Are they working?

Peeved enough to take action, I wrote a post on NextDoor, pointing out the obvious holes in the story. If this so-called “miracle diet” was legit, wouldn’t it have made national news? The post was promptly removed—likely flagged by someone with an affiliate link.

But under a minute of actual research turned up what I was looking for: reliable information from countless credible sources.

According to VeryWell Health, a respected wellness site: “A variety of ice hacks for weight loss circulate on social media. Some influencers who promote them may have experienced weight loss by using these methods, and some may be promoting a product that they are trying to help sell.

“Scientific studies in the laboratory setting suggest that cold may cause more energy consumption, potentially burning more calories. However, there’s no evidence that ice supplement products, exposure to cold temperatures, or consuming cold food, ice, or cold drinks would lead to weight loss in a real-world setting.”

In other words, drinking more water—cold or not—and taking brisk walks can support your health. But the idea that a powdered packet mixed with ice water will melt away pounds while you eat fettuccine Alfredo? That’s marketing magic, not metabolic science.

Yet the Ice Water Diet is far from the only culprit on the market. Here are other “healthy” drinks that won’t help burn fat (despite the hype):

1. Detox or Skinny Teas

Flat Tummy Tea, SkinnyFit, Bootea

Mostly herbal laxatives, these cause temporary water loss, not fat loss.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks

Bragg shots, Goli gummies in water

Minimal impact on body fat despite bold metabolism claims.

3. Lemon Water Cleanses

Popular online but won’t detox or melt fat. Any weight loss is likely due to skipped meals.

4. “Fat-Burning” Coffee Blends

Bulletproof, FitTea Coffee

Caffeine may slightly boost metabolism, but there’s no real fat-burning magic.

5. Herbal Meal Replacement Shakes

Herbalife, Isagenix, Plexus

Weight loss is from lower calories—not special ingredients.

6. Aloe Vera Juice

Promoted for digestion and fat loss but lacks credible science. May cause GI upset.

7. Cucumber Mint Detox Water

Hydrating and pretty—but doesn’t burn fat.

8. Activated Charcoal Drinks

Claims to “absorb toxins” but don’t affect fat—and can block nutrient absorption.

Here’s the thing. It’s not that cucumber-mint water or apple cider vinegar are unhealthy—it’s the illusion being sold: that a single drink can fix a problem often rooted in self-criticism. When the promised results don’t materialize, we don’t blame the bottle—we blame ourselves.

As someone who spent years tangled in the exhausting loop of disordered eating, I can say firsthand: this cycle is no small thing.

So yes, message received. But for those of us still secretly hoping for a drinkable shortcut to fitness, here’s the good news: There are simple, affordable sips that support your well-being—no false promises or overpriced powders required.

What Does Work?

💧Water

It’s basic for a reason. Water is calorie-free and helps curb overeating—especially if you drink a glass before meals. A 2019 review from the National Institutes of Health even links increased water intake to weight loss.

🍵 Green or Black Tea

Loaded with antioxidants and a gentle caffeine boost, unsweetened green or black tea is a solid swap for sugary drinks. It supports metabolism and offers a light appetite suppressant effect—without the crash.

🥤Protein Smoothies

A balanced smoothie with real produce and quality protein can be a smart meal replacement. It keeps energy stable and helps you stay full until your next bite.

Personally? I keep a glass of cold green tea or a mug of hot black tea nearby all day. It keeps me hydrated, satisfied and grounded. No gimmicks, no detox hype—just abundant antioxidants, a hint of caffeine and plenty of good old-fashioned hydration.

