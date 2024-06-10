.Giveaways

.Tickets to The Glass Menagerie

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Glass Menagerie by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at The Grove on Thursday, September 26, 7:00pm or Friday, September 27, 8:00pm. One winner for each date!

Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove in Delaveaga Park with four top-notch productions for our exciting 2024 Season: Generations. Don’t miss it from July 13th through September 28th, 2024!

Presented for the first time in the company’s history, Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie is an American masterpiece; an autobiographical “dream” play, Tom, the young Tennessee, struggles in his claustrophobic home life, caught between his controlling mother and his damaged sister. He loves them. His battle is actually not that he wants to leave, but that he wants to stay. But if he does, can he ever become the writer and the man he aspires to be? A thrilling expansion for Santa Cruz Shakespeare: Menagerie will open at the end of our traditional summer season, running in the Grove through September.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, September 19, 2024.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous ArticleRide Wristbands to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Next ArticleTickets to The Importance of Being Earnest
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Tickets to Hamlet

Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Tickets to As You Like It

Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest