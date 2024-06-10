Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Glass Menagerie by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at The Grove on Thursday, September 26, 7:00pm or Friday, September 27, 8:00pm. One winner for each date!

Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove in Delaveaga Park with four top-notch productions for our exciting 2024 Season: Generations. Don’t miss it from July 13th through September 28th, 2024!

Presented for the first time in the company’s history, Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie is an American masterpiece; an autobiographical “dream” play, Tom, the young Tennessee, struggles in his claustrophobic home life, caught between his controlling mother and his damaged sister. He loves them. His battle is actually not that he wants to leave, but that he wants to stay. But if he does, can he ever become the writer and the man he aspires to be? A thrilling expansion for Santa Cruz Shakespeare: Menagerie will open at the end of our traditional summer season, running in the Grove through September.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.