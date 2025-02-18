Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Glenn Miller Orchestra at The Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz on Wednesday, March 12, 7:00pm.

The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since. Hear all the great classics: Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug, A String of Pearls, Chattanooga Choo-Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, In The Mood, At Last, and many more.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.