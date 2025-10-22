.Going Dark

Paso’s Opaque Wines embraces tannat

By Josie Cowden
a bottle of Opaque wine for Good Times Vine and Dine
REDEFINING RED Opaque’s Paso Robles tannat grapes are aged in ‘utter darkness.’ Photo: Opaque Wines

Tannat is not that easy to come by for some reason. It doesn’t roll off a wine lover’s tongue easily. But it’s a dark and sturdy wine that is becoming more popular.

Tannat originated in the Basque region of southwestern France, but Uruguay is probably best known for growing this bold red wine grape. It has high tannins, full body and rich flavors that range from blackcurrant to licorice and smoked meat.

The good news is that the tannat grape is also grown in California. Opaque Wines in Paso Robles makes an outstanding tannat for about $30. Opaque’s 2022 Tannat, produced under the Earth Elements label, comes with notes of dark chocolate—dark being a key word.

“Aged in the utter darkness of our French oak barrels,” says Opaque, “and emerging into the light with deep, dark, and rich flavors, Opaque redefines what it means to drink red wines.”

To taste Opaque Wines, visit Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, 2610 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, 805-977-6269. Sanantoniowinery.com

Catering for the Holidays

Heavenly Roadside Café, voted Best Breakfast in Scotts Valley in Good Times’ Best Of Santa Cruz issue, is now taking reservations and catering orders for holiday parties. Enjoy a stress-free holiday season by letting expert caterers do the cooking. Call 831-335-1210 or email he******************@***il.com for catering inquiries.

Tricks and Treats

Looking for a howlingly good time before the Big Day of Halloween? Head to Chaminade Resort & Spa for the 21-plus Vampire Ball. It includes drinks, a heavy bites station (bring your fangs), a vampire DJ, dancing, a costume contest, photo ops and fire dancers. Sure sounds like blood-curdling fun! The event is 8–11:30pm Friday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $45. Chaminade.com

