.Good Hang

Urban-style Watsonville food complex The Hangar has been a solid epicurean asset since it leapt to life with Beer Mule Bottle Shop + Pour House as its anchor circa 2019, back when many thought global pandemics were the stuff of screenplays.

Fly ahead to winter 2023 and it’s getting better, with two recent additions. Meanwhile, the Mule’s approach to regional craft beers, rotated relentlessly, keeps kicking, with updated food offerings—yes on all of the hot chicken sandwiches, smoked brisket and veggie meatloaf—to go with the 30+ beers and ample outdoor space around a dozen picnic benches.

The duo of new purveyors arrive strong on creativity. First came Tacos Al Fuego, which debuted in August, with some of the better tacos in south county.

Its fundamentals are legit: house made tortillas. Free (and well-equipped) self-serve salsa bar. High-grade guacamole. Aguas frescas and horchatas made daily. Flavor-forward specials like surf-and-turf burritos and al pastor burgers. The aforementioned tacos, from Baja fish to chicken to carne asada to shrimp to lengua. Local art. Craft beer on draft. Reasonable prices. Clean setting. Regular specials and Wednesday happy hours.

Across from it awaits a newer landing, ScoopDog. The premise seems simple enough (hot dogs and ice cream) but the offers get pretty experimental.

Dogs include everything from a LA Dog (bacon, pico de gallo, Tapatio ketchup, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, mayo, cotija cheese) to a Texas dog (chili, cheddar, crispy onions, raw onions, bacon). The Marianne’s ice cream, meanwhile, can take on cup, cone, milkshake, root beer float or sundae expressions, with 12 different topping choices in play.

The additions complement neighbors like Mr. Z’s Crêpes and Teas and Honeylux Coffee (with Companion Bakery goodies). Foodies, the flavor pattern is full.

STILL TOO GOOD

A tasty reminder on bargains with big-picture benefits: The breakthrough smartphone app Too Good to Go limits food waste by 1) giving restaurants an easy way to connect to eaters with the day’s unsold donuts/bread/pasta/fish/fill-in-the-blank and 2) stoking eaters with “surprise bags” of surplus for as little as $5. A peek at the current roster of Santa Cruz-area participating spots includes Poke House, Original Ferrell’s Donuts and Pono Hawaiian, which all provide major value with their various bags. Speaking of Pono, a star of last week’s column, Santa Cruz Jazz Society holds it down at Pono Hawaiian Kitchen and Tap at 4pm on the second and fourth Sunday of every month, ponokitchenandtap.com. toogoodtogo.com/en-us

NOM NOM NOW

Community treasure Ristorante Italiano closed suddenly late last month after more than four decades in business…The happy hour at Hula’s Island Grill continues to pack a wallop with tall tiki drinks and zippy plates like Hawaiian ceviche and Kona chicken wings, all $8, hulastiki.com…Staff of Life’s Winter Wine Stroll happens Dec. 9 with 15 local, French, Spanish and Italian wineries, artisanal cheese, specialty meats and holiday sweets with proceeds going Hospice of Santa Cruz County…Gilroy Garlic Festival Association just announced 2023 payouts reaching $65K (up $25,000 from 2022) that goes to 35 groups like St. Joseph’s Food Pantry to Gilroy High School Future Farmers of America…Cafe Mare on Front Street has new owners and will get an overhaul in January. Onward and upward.