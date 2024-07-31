.Tickets to Grateful Dub with Roots of Creation

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to to Grateful Dub with Roots of Creation at the Felton Music Hall in Felton on Wednesday, September 18, 8:00pm.

Roots of Creation (RoC) has taken on a unique new project: Grateful Dub: a Reggae-infused tribute to the Jerry Garcia & The Grateful Dead. Combining their longtime love for Reggae-Dub style music and the Grateful Dead, RoC reworked some of the world’s favorite Dead tunes into a new studio album. RoC had the pleasure of working in the studio with the legendary 5-time Grammy winner Errol Brown who was Bob Marley’s sound engineer for this project. Grateful Dub captures the spirit and magic of the Grateful Dead, while laying it down Reggae-Dub style.

Felton Music Hall brings an unrivaled live music experience to the Santa Cruz mountains. Music lovers of all genres can see their favorite touring musicians and the best local talent while enjoying fresh craft food and cocktails served in-house.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 21+ to win.