.Hahn Estate: 2021 GSM is Complex Goodness

By Josie Cowden
Hahn Estate Winery
2021 GSM—a 70% Grenache, 26% Syrah and 4% Mourvèdre blend—is produced and bottled in Soledad by Hahn Estate.

Hahn Estate produces a fabulous wine known as GSM (Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre). This complex, fruit-driven Rhone-style blend brims with ripe raspberry and blackberry flavors. Ruby red and “bursting with aromas of strawberry, red and black cherry and a touch of white pepper,” the velvety tannins and a long finish complement layers of red fruit, blueberry and warm spice notes.
Produced and bottled by Hahn Estate in Soledad, this 2021 robust blend of 70% Grenache, 26% Syrah and 4% Mourvèdre is $25 and well worth it. Visiting Hahn Estate to try their beautiful wines is a delightful experience. There are various tastings—Estate, Virtual, Library—so check the website for pricing and availability.

Hahn Estate, 37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, 831-678-4555. Hahn Tasting Room, Ocean Ave., Carmel, 831-250-7937; hahnwines.com

Highclere Castle Gin

Many of us watched Downton Abbey and loved it. The television series was actually filmed at Highclere Castle in Newbury, England. Now we have something else to love—Highclere Castle Gin. This exceptionally smooth London Dry Gin integrates juniper, orange zest, lime flower, cardamom and other botanicals, and it’s distilled in England’s oldest gin distillery.
As a gin-drinking Brit, I can attest to the superb flavors. The bottle is an appropriate royal blue-purple, and it’s majestically packaged in a cloth bag with a gold crest. And there’s an endorsement from the castle’s owners: the eighth Earl and Countess of Carnarvon. highclerecastlegin.com

