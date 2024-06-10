Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Hamlet by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at The Grove on Sunday, August 11, 7:00pm or Sunday, August 18, 2:00pm. One winner for each date!

Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove in Delaveaga Park with four top-notch productions for our exciting 2024 Season: Generations. Don’t miss it from July 13th through September 28th, 2024!

In the most famous play ever written, Prince Hamlet contends with the ghost of his father, with the swift marriage of his mother to his uncle, with himself… most potently with himself. His questions throughout, of what it means to be a man, a son, a citizen of the world; what it means to be alive; what is owed; these questions have echoed through the last four hundred years and will no doubt echo for as long as we stand up on a stage and tell stories. Not to mention that it’s a thrilling tale of murder, revenge, madness, and betrayal. Artistic Director, Charles Pasternak, will play Hamlet, with former Artistic Director, Mike Ryan, as Claudius.

