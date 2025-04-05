music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Hundreds join Santa Cruz ‘Hands Off’ protest of Trump policies

Over 1,000 gather to demand an end to Trump policies

By John Koenig
HANDS OFF Crowds gather at the Santa Cruz courthouse to protest Trump policies said to threaten essential programs, rights and protections.

A sea of protesters gathered at the Santa Cruz County courthouse on Saturday in solidarity with nationwide “Hands Off” demonstrations, voicing their opposition to recent actions by the Trump administration. The size of the gathering easily surpassed that of a similar protest in February estimated at 1,000.

Demonstrators lined the sidewalk from Ocean Street to the San Lorenzo River Bridge and filled the parking lot in front of the east entrance where speakers addressed the crowd.

Other protest rallies took place in cities across the United States and Europe, organized in response to the government’s cuts and threats to social programs and numerous violations of the Constitution and rights guaranteed by law.

Unlike most recent demonstrations that have focused on single issues, the Hands Off agenda is a response to threats to the Constitution, free speech, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the rights of women, immigrants and all minorities, science research, veterans, schools and libraries, national parks and the environment, and NATO alliances.

Similar events were held in other cities around the world, highlighting the widespread discontent with the Trump administration. Organizers and participants expressed their hope that these rallies would inspire further action and bring about positive change.

Elon Musk drew as much ire as the President, with several signs depicting his now notorious stiff-arm “sieg heil” salute.

The Santa Cruz demonstration attracted an unusually diverse crowd of activists, from witches on the courthouse steps burning sage to banish negative influences to parents bringing their children to their first protest. While many signs named specific issues, like “Hands Off Medicare” and “Hands Off Free Speech,” one of the youngest in attendance, a boy of 6, held a sign that named his greatest concern—”My Future.”

Another protest, organized by Indivisible Santa Cruz, is planned for May 1.

Double, double toil and trouble Witches add their chanting voices from the courthouse steps.

John Koenig
