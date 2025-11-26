The holidays are officially here—the time of year when festive food and drinks take center stage and suddenly “eating with the seasons” becomes code for peppermint everything. Normally, seasonal eating is a gold-star wellness strategy. But between the cookie platters, the clinking glasses and the late-night gatherings, even the most grounded among us can slip right back into familiar, not-so-helpful patterns.

Luckily, with a few intentional shifts, we can absolutely navigate the season with more ease, and awareness, while still enjoying our seasonal favorites.

Holiday temptations are hard to resist. The allure of short-term rewards overrides our long-term goals. From an evolutionary perspective it makes sense: When food was scarce, stocking up was a life skill. Today those same impulses feel just as relevant.

In other words, yesterday’s nuts and berries are today’s homemade fudge. And once you’ve had one delicious piece…why not two? Another rum-spiked eggnog sounds like just the thing. Until the morning after, when festivity and cheer turn to hangover regret.

Here are some strategies for staying aligned with your January health goals:

Prioritize Sleep: If you’re tired or hungry, your decision-making mojo goes right out the window. Keeping a steady sleep schedule is one of the most powerful tools you can use.

Don’t “Save Up” for Big Meals: Skipping breakfast or lunch before a party sets you up to overeat. Instead eat balanced meals that are low in sugar, high fiber with plenty of protein to avoid overindulging at parties or multicourse meals.

Avoid the Grab-and-Graze Trap: At parties with finger foods, make your selections, put them on a plate, and sit down to enjoy them. Grazing = mindless overeating.

Focus on Favorites: Pick your top one or two decadent items to end a meal. Start with veggie-forward options like crudités, fruit, hummus and olives, so you’re not arriving at the dessert table hungry.

At sit-down meals, begin with intention. Suggest a moment of gratitude or a thanksgiving prayer to help everyone settle in. Then follow this pattern which aligns with Harvard’s MyPlate suggestions, when filling your plate: half vegetable, a quarter protein and a quarter whole grains or starch.

Put your fork down between bites. Savor the flavors. Enjoy the experience.

Finally, hydrate proactively. Drink a glass of water before and between adult beverages. Soft drinks and juices are liquid sugar—try a DIY mocktail with one-third juice, two-thirds sparkling water and a squeeze of lime.

The holidays are meant for joy, celebration and, yes, a little indulgence. With presence and planning, you can enjoy it all and feel good in your body.

Come January, you’ll be so glad you did.