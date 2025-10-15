.Higher Standards

A new law authored by Sen. John Laird—and signed into law Oct. 7 by Gov. Gavin Newsom—will bolster safety standards for new battery storage facilities and improve coordination with fire officials.

Senate Bill 283 was sponsored by the California Professional Firefighters and the California State Association of Electrical Workers, Laird stated in a press release.

“California must prioritize safety at every step when expanding battery storage to meet its clean energy goals,” he stated. “SB 283 ensures that future battery storage facilities are developed with safety and the community in mind, and that our fire officials are involved in every step along the way.”

Laird introduced the bill after the Vistra battery storage fire in Moss Landing on Jan. 16, which sent a massive plume of toxic smoke into the air that left residue in the water and soil.

Since then, Laird says he has worked with state environmental and energy agencies and local jurisdictions to push for investigations into the incident, encourage appropriate monitoring of environmental and public health impacts and secure funding for scientific studies into the impacts of the fire.

Under SB 283, battery storage developers will be required to engage with local fire authorities prior to submitting an application.

This consultation must address facility design, assess potential risks, and integrate emergency response plans.

A facility will be required to undergo a safety inspection by local fire officials before the facility can go online.

SB 283 ensures that the facility owner covers the cost of inspections, reinforcing accountability in the permitting process.

The law also directs the state to review the configuration of facilities, including limitations on development within combustible buildings to avoid another incident like Moss Landing.

“Senate Bill 283 is a critical step forward in protecting both our firefighters and the communities they serve,” said Brian K. Rice, President of California Professional Firefighters.