.Highway 1 Shut Down in Watsonville Area

Caltrans orders full closure between Salinas Road and Highway 129 due to flooding

By GT Staff
Pajaro-flood-breach-levee
Caltrans and CHP ask to refrain from non-essential driving. Even the most durable utility vehicles are no match for flooded roads. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The Pajaro River levee breached early Saturday morning, flooding the community and nearby areas in Watsonville, and water levels have not receded.

Thousands were evacuated over the weekend, and many had to be rescued by the National Guard and first responders.

The breach continues to impact surrounding infrastructure: As of 10am Sunday, the northbound lanes of Hwy 1 have been shut down from Salinas Road to Hwy 129 (Riverside Drive).

At 10:30am, the California Highway Patrol shut down the southbound lanes, too.

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen. Visit roads.dot.ca.gov for the latest on road closures.

