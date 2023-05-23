.Hillick & Hobbs Estate’s 2021 Dry Riesling

In California, we tend to take our wines for granted. Grapevines spring up all over the Golden State, and some of the best wines on the planet are produced here. But wait! There are other places in the world making good wines. New York state’s Hillick & Hobbs sits on Seneca Lake and has turned out an excellent Riesling from their estate vineyard.

Aged in stainless steel, the 2021 Hillick & Hobbs Estate Dry Riesling ($35) has aromas of gardenia followed by layers of pear, citrus and crushed rock. The long finish is extended by crisp acidity and lingering minerality. The wine is not too sweet, as Riesling can be. It’s balanced and has high acidity—making it a good pairing with spicy foods.

Although it’s said that the best Rieslings come from Germany, I think New York has done a pretty good job here.

Hillick & Hobbs Estate, 3539 State Route 79, Burdett, New York. 607-703-5999. [email protected]

Adorable French Bakery

Are you looking for very French pastries and cuisine? Adorable French Bakery is now based in Santa Cruz, so scrumptious croissants and delicious coq au vin are just a phone call away. The bakery/bistro prepares sweet and savory food available for pick-up or delivery through DoorDash.

Breakfast and brunch menus are offered on weekends. Chef Muriel D’Agostino and her team’s gastronomical delights are also offered online and at farmers markets. Chef D’Agostino hails from Paris—you can’t get more French than that! adorablefrenchbakery.com