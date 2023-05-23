.Hillick & Hobbs Estate’s 2021 Dry Riesling

The upstate New York vineyard delivers a taste of Seneca Lake

By Josie Cowden
Hillick & Hobbs
Hillick & Hobbs Estate’s 2021 Dry Riesling was aged in stainless steel at their Burdett, New York vineyard.

In California, we tend to take our wines for granted. Grapevines spring up all over the Golden State, and some of the best wines on the planet are produced here. But wait! There are other places in the world making good wines. New York state’s Hillick & Hobbs sits on Seneca Lake and has turned out an excellent Riesling from their estate vineyard.

Aged in stainless steel, the 2021 Hillick & Hobbs Estate Dry Riesling ($35) has aromas of gardenia followed by layers of pear, citrus and crushed rock. The long finish is extended by crisp acidity and lingering minerality. The wine is not too sweet, as Riesling can be. It’s balanced and has high acidity—making it a good pairing with spicy foods.

Although it’s said that the best Rieslings come from Germany, I think New York has done a pretty good job here.

Hillick & Hobbs Estate, 3539 State Route 79, Burdett, New York. 607-703-5999. [email protected]

Adorable French Bakery

secure document shredding

Are you looking for very French pastries and cuisine? Adorable French Bakery is now based in Santa Cruz, so scrumptious croissants and delicious coq au vin are just a phone call away. The bakery/bistro prepares sweet and savory food available for pick-up or delivery through DoorDash.

Breakfast and brunch menus are offered on weekends. Chef Muriel D’Agostino and her team’s gastronomical delights are also offered online and at farmers markets. Chef D’Agostino hails from Paris—you can’t get more French than that! adorablefrenchbakery.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleFaultline Brewing Company is Scotts Valley’s Favorite New Hangout
Next ArticleHumble Sea Unleashes a New Beer Garden on Santa Cruz’s Municipal Wharf
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
submit an event
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
community

Opinion: A Statement

A letter to the editor of Good Times

Letter to the Editor: Community Kind

MEUTE

Things to Do in Santa Cruz: May 24-30