.Honky-Tonkin’ and Boot Scootin’

Across the nation all forms of country music—from pop to honky tonk, Western swing to outlaw—have been wranglin’ more and more listeners and are once again rising in popularity. Whether it’s from mainstream mega artists like Beyonce or Post Malone—both of whom released country albums within the last couple of years—newer stars such as Orville Peck, classics like Deke Dickerson and Wayne Hancock or up-and-comers like Benjamin Tod or Ben Lomond’s own Jesse Daniel, America is rediscovering its wild west musical roots.

And Santa Cruz is no exception.

Throughout the county, several regular Western theme nights have popped up for locals to boot scoot, two-step or line dance. But these ain’t yer grandpappy’s Western nights, these are bonafide Santa Cruz style.

WESTERN WEDNESDAY

The most well known of the local nights is Western Wednesday at Moe’s Alley. Originally started at the Crepe Place, the event was sponsored by Tom Boy Clothing, their neighbor across the street. But in 2022, Western Wednesday moved to Moe’s Alley to accommodate larger audiences with more space to get their steps in. “It’s really turned into something special in the community,” says Moe’s co-owner Brian Ziel. “And the word has definitely gotten out.” Ziel says he constantly is getting calls from agents who represent big name Western acts, asking if they can play. Held one Wednesday a month (Moe’s just celebrated the 79th event on June 11th), Western Wednesday continuously draws more than 200 people to the venue for a night of tasty cocktails and good ol’ fashioned fun. Patrons are invited to come early for a half-hour lesson on some of the basic steps so they can kick up their heels for local bands like the Carolyn Sills Combo, California players like the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, and acts from across the nation like Cory Cross. 21+. $15adv/$20door.

2$TEP TUESDAY

Held on the second Tuesday of every month, 2$tepTuesday is where patrons can go to learn how to two-step in one of Santa Cruz’s oldest bars, the Jury Room. Different than line dancing or other forms of western dancing, the two-step (or often called the Texas two-step) is similar to the foxtrot and grew out of folk dancing so it’s related to a polka or waltz. “I would say two-stepping is the sexiest of the country dances,” Aimee Hamel says. Described by her fellow bartenders as the “organizer and soul” of the night, Hamel started 2$tep Tuesday because she wanted more nights to enjoy western dancing with her friends. “There’s also a free, half-hour dance lesson beginning at 8pm with Molly Barrett—who is a dancing machine,” Hamel says. While it might still be a fledgling night—it began only last February—this event has consistent regulars and is free to anyone over 21 (with valid ID).

SURF CITY LINE DANCE

Ok, this isn’t a particular night or place, because Surf City Line Dance is a local club that hosts multiple events throughout Santa Cruz County. Started by Niko Takaoka—and the group’s “support guy,” her husband, John Jud—Surf City Line Dance is a great way for beginners of all ages and walks of life to join in on the fun. They regularly host family-friendly dances at Abbott Square, VFW Hall Post 7263 (both of which are free) and the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge #824 ($10 cover charge). SC Line Dance originally started last summer at the Over the Hill Gang Saloon, but Takaoka saw the need for something more. “I wanted something a little more ‘middle of the road’ where I can teach people the dances and not have it be at a bar, club or out late at night.” Takaoka says people often confuse line dancing with square dancing, but modern line dancing is something that can be done without the need for a partner. “It’s also not only country music anymore,” she says. “We dance to oldies, hip hop, waltzes, Latin stuff and even Pitbull.” But don’t get those boots in a twist, SC Line Dance also hosts an array of other styles like the two-step, boot-scootin’ boogies and more traditional country dances as well. In order to stay on top of upcoming events, Takoaka says to keep those eyes peeled to their Instagram: @surf_city_line_dance.

