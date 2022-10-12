.Giveaways

.$100 to Hula’s Island Grill

Enter to win a $100 Gift Certificate to Hula’s Island Grill and Tiki Room in Santa Cruz.

Hula’s Island Grill is a throwback to the popular tiki restaurants and bars of the 50’s & 60’s. A California twist on an island classic, serving great food and cool cocktails, while creating a sense of community. The creation of the Delaney brothers, the original location in Monterey opened in 1998, followed by Hula’s Santa Cruz in 2006. You can enjoy a tropical cocktail, a quick bite, or a full dinner, while being taken care of by the best staff in the ‘biz. Our menu has something for everyone, and is a fusion of island, and American flavors.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

