Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Huntertones at Kuumbwa Jazz in Santa Cruz on December 9, 7pm.

Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative, and fearless music. A high energy, horn-driven sound that celebrates the joy of music via genre-bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music. They’ve performed in over 25 countries worldwide and continue to tour the US and abroad. Huntertones claims more authority than ever as they drive into their 10th year. Their latest release, Motionation, is a manifestation of a band with unlimited imagination and an ever-growing desire to find new ways to express themselves.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, December 2, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.