.Highway 1 to Reopen Tonight

Hwy 1 is expected to reopen tonight, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said the southbound lanes of the highway, between Salinas Road and Hwy 129 (Riverside Drive), are scheduled to open in the evening, while the northbound lanes should be reopened by Thursday morning.

Crews spent most of the past two days assessing possible damage to the bridge, where floodwaters eroded the dirt that surrounded the supports underneath.

The structural engineers determined that the bridge can safely accommodate regular traffic.

Delays and lane closures are expected over the coming months as crews reconstruct the eroded embankments around the supports.

Hwy 1 between Salinas Road and Hwy 129 has been shut down since Sunday morning, where floodwaters from Pajaro flowed over the heavily traveled corridor.

Road closures throughout the area have caused hours-long traffic jams on the few roads that travel in and out of Watsonville, including Hwy 129 and Carpenteria Road in Aromas.