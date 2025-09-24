For years, the winding stretch of Highway 17 has symbolized a creative commute for local filmmakers and producers, a necessary trek “over the hill” to the production facilities of Silicon Valley and San Francisco. But now, the road home is also the road to a world-class studio. On the industrial-chic Westside of Santa Cruz, Hwy 17 Studios has opened its doors at 831 Almar Ave., and its ambition is as big as its largest soundstage. The space, which evokes the professional studios of Burbank, is poised to become the go-to facility for the Micro-Bay’s creative community.

This project is a labor of love, as described by co-founder Ryan Allen, developed in partnership with David Mong. The duo and their team have transformed the space into a state-of-the-art facility featuring a massive main stage with professional lighting grids, a full-service edit bay, and client-friendly lounges with a distinctively Santa Cruz vibe. The founders expressed immense gratitude for their landlord, who believed in their vision and helped make the ambitious project a reality.

“We wanted to build more than a studio rental space. We wanted to build a home base for creativity and community,” Allen explains. “Santa Cruz has this incredible, raw energy and a world-class natural backdrop. For too long creators felt they had to leave the Micro-Bay to find professional gear and facilities. We’re here to change that narrative for good.”

The journey from magic to moviemaking is embodied by Allen himself. Before becoming the CEO of creative marketing firms DuMo, MONG LTD and DU4 Pros, he worked professionally as a magician. As a magician myself, I was glad to hear this part of his story—we even swapped notes on obscure sleight-of-hand moves with small packets of playing cards. It revealed how much he values precision and detail, qualities that now carry into his 15-plus years as a member of IATSE Local 728, the union for lighting professionals in the entertainment industry.

His business partner, David Mong, brings formidable industry credentials as well, having worked alongside Vance Piper, a cinematographer known for his work on the Full House opening credits and films such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Hook. Together they form a complementary duo: one rooted in the Santa Cruz community (Allen’s wife, Erin, was born and raised here), the other with deep ties to Hollywood—an alliance that defines the Hwy 17 Studios brand.

PLAYGROUND Hwy 17 Studios offers plenty of space for Santa Cruz creatives. PHOTO: Joshua Logan

That sentiment is echoed by the studio’s offerings. Recent announcements show that Hwy 17 is actively booking projects and is accessible to creators of all levels. Their “Studio C” is available to rent starting at just $100 per hour, including a basic package with camera, audio, lighting and grip gear, making professional tools available to emerging local talent.

The mission to nurture creators is especially timely. The community is brimming with talent, like a young friend of this writer, born in Santa Cruz, whose high school film was just accepted into the prestigious All American High School Film Festival. She will soon travel to New York City, where her work will be showcased at the AMC theater in Times Square.

“Seeing young filmmakers like this succeed is exactly why we built this,” Allen notes. “Our goal is to provide the infrastructure so that the next generation doesn’t have to look elsewhere to bring their biggest ideas to life.”

With the potential to attract major players like Netflix while simultaneously empowering independent artists, Hwy 17 Studios is set to become a vital creative crossroads. It’s a statement of intent, promising that the road to making movie magic no longer requires leaving town. It starts right here, in Santa Cruz.

Hwy 17 Studios: 831 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-239-2800. Web: hwy17studios.com; email: th*****@**********os.com