Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at The Grove on Friday, September 6, 8:00pm or Saturday, September 7, 2:00pm. One winner for each date!

Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove in Delaveaga Park with four top-notch productions for our exciting 2024 Season: Generations. Don’t miss it from July 13th through September 28th, 2024!

Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest has not been done in the 42-year history of Santa Cruz Shakespeare. It is one of the greatest comedies ever written, filled with some of the sharpest wit in the English language. The most iconic figure of this masterpiece is the formidable Lady Bracknell; obsessed with tradition and propriety, she cannot countenance her daughter Gwendolyn’s love of our titular Earnest. It’s not his money she objects to, of which he has plenty, but his bloodline: he has seemingly, and famously, descended from a HANDBAG. At least, that’s where he was discovered as an orphan. The young strain and contrive against their elder’s conservatism; through fantasy, imagination, and so much wit, they will reshape the world; redefining, and reNAMING, love’s conventions.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, August 29, 2024.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

