Rosé 2021

I am a big fan of Rosé, especially in the summer months, so it was a delightful treat to taste this one made by Integrity Wines. Newly released, this splendid Rosé ($24) is a mouthful of apricot-hued elegance.

It has a “delicate nose of pollen, desiccated apricots and white raspberries,” says winemaker Mark Hoover. “On the palate there is a slight texture in the form of grippy Himalayan sea salt that carries along notes of quince and caramel to the finish,” he adds. “For food pairings I might consider something adjacent to grilled scallops and peaches, but I also think this would pair extremely well with lightly spicy street food such as elotes or tacos.”

I cooked roasted veggies and potatoes for dinner—and made a simple salad of lettuce, tomatoes, red pepper, shaved fennel, olives, feta, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Paired with the Rosé, everything tasted perfect!

Integrity will be pouring at the Scotts Valley Art, Wine and Beer Festival, so pay them a visit.

Integrity Wines, 135 Aviation Way, #16 (at Watsonville Municipal Airport), Watsonville, 831-322-4200 integrity.wine

Scotts Valley Art, Wine and Beer Festival

Mark your calendars for the Scotts Valley Art Wine and Beer Festival for Aug. 19 and 20. This upbeat event will feature more than 100 artists (including Sally Bookman Fine Art), live music, food trucks, margaritas and mimosas—and “Cops n’ Rodders” on Saturday. Many local wineries will be pouring their finest elixirs, including Armitage, which has just moved its tasting facility from Aptos to Scotts Valley, and Integrity Wines—an opportunity to try their Rosé and more.

Enjoy “Dog Day Sunday” on Sunday, when even Fido might enjoy a lick of chilled Rosé! The event is Aug. 19 and 20 at Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. Admission is free. svartfestival.com