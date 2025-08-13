.Cold Plunge

Named in memoriam after Scott Edelstein’s father—who, Scott says, left this world too soon—Izzy’s Ices was founded two years ago in downtown Santa Cruz as both an homage and a fulfilled longtime dream. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, Edelstein says Italian ices were a big part of New York City culture and his upbringing.

He moved to Santa Cruz in 1993, drawn here by his fandom for the Grateful Dead as well as a desire to learn the security business. And learn it he did, owning one security business and then another, before ultimately consolidating and selling. Longing for Italian ices and wanting to open his own shop locally, he took the proceeds from his security business exit to open Izzy’s.

He describes his shop as clean and inviting with prominent light pink and blue hues, headlined by authentic Italian ices in flavors like Jamaican Mango, Meyers Luna Park Lemon and Espresso Yourself Chunks. Edelstein’s personal favorites are Pistachio Italiano, Maui Pineapple and Birchmont Blueberry, and he says the number one most popular pick is the multi-flavored Keep the Peace Rainbow. They also have vegan options, and other offerings include large Bavarian-style soft pretzels and hand-crafted old school espresso.

How did your dad inspire the business?

SCOTT EDELSTEIN: He was a frozen dessert fanatic and a huge ice cream fan, but I was more of an Italian ice fan, so that was a fun struggle between us growing up. Italian ice has always been my thing; it’s so near and dear to my heart. Many of our flavors are fun spellings and plays on words inspired by my father, whose legacy lives on here at Izzy’s.

Tell me about your pizza pop-ups.

Because I’m from New York, pizza is my favorite food and I’ve always loved it. After selling my security business, I went back to New York City and went to pizza school to learn how to make a great pizza. I missed New York pizza and wanted it here, so I started making pizzas at functions and house parties and got rave reviews. People said I should sell them, so now I do on Tuesdays and Thursdays as kind of a local’s special and a nostalgic nod. It’s a fun way to share my love for pizza with others.

