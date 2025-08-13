.Cold Plunge

Homage to NYC…and family

By Andrew Steingrube
Foodie File image
ITALIAN ACCENT Tropical Rainbow and other homemade flavors shine at Izzy’s Ices in Santa Cruz. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Named in memoriam after Scott Edelstein’s father—who, Scott says, left this world too soon—Izzy’s Ices was founded two years ago in downtown Santa Cruz as both an homage and a fulfilled longtime dream. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, Edelstein says Italian ices were a big part of New York City culture and his upbringing.

He moved to Santa Cruz in 1993, drawn here by his fandom for the Grateful Dead as well as a desire to learn the security business. And learn it he did, owning one security business and then another, before ultimately consolidating and selling. Longing for Italian ices and wanting to open his own shop locally, he took the proceeds from his security business exit to open Izzy’s.

He describes his shop as clean and inviting with prominent light pink and blue hues, headlined by authentic Italian ices in flavors like Jamaican Mango, Meyers Luna Park Lemon and Espresso Yourself Chunks. Edelstein’s personal favorites are Pistachio Italiano, Maui Pineapple and Birchmont Blueberry, and he says the number one most popular pick is the multi-flavored Keep the Peace Rainbow. They also have vegan options, and other offerings include large Bavarian-style soft pretzels and hand-crafted old school espresso.

How did your dad inspire the business?

SCOTT EDELSTEIN: He was a frozen dessert fanatic and a huge ice cream fan, but I was more of an Italian ice fan, so that was a fun struggle between us growing up. Italian ice has always been my thing; it’s so near and dear to my heart. Many of our flavors are fun spellings and plays on words inspired by my father, whose legacy lives on here at Izzy’s.

Tell me about your pizza pop-ups.

Because I’m from New York, pizza is my favorite food and I’ve always loved it. After selling my security business, I went back to New York City and went to pizza school to learn how to make a great pizza. I missed New York pizza and wanted it here, so I started making pizzas at functions and house parties and got rave reviews. People said I should sell them, so now I do on Tuesdays and Thursdays as kind of a local’s special and a nostalgic nod. It’s a fun way to share my love for pizza with others.

106 Lincoln St., Santa Cruz, 831-439-2023; izzysitalianices.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleSilver Standard
Next ArticleRoadhouse Rules
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Editor’s Desk

Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

LETTERS

Musician Raul Midon appears in the Good Times concert calendar

Things to do in Santa Cruz