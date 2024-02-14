.J. Lohr Winery

Sauvignon 2021

By Josie Cowden
CATCH IT The much-loved Cabernet is a staple at Sanderlings. Photo: Contributed

One of the better-known wineries in California is J. Lohr. It makes a plethora of different varieties in all price ranges – and you absolutely can’t go wrong with their 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon. Priced at $17 and available in many local markets and liquor stores, you will uncork a wealth of flavors such as black currant and cherry, and an olfactory overload of aromas including vanilla and spice. Dense and soft, this Cabernet “is an excellent companion to grilled beef, lasagna, or dark chocolate.”

Beni Velázquez is the new chef at Sanderlings Restaurant at Seascape Beach Resort in Aptos. At a special dinner I attended at the resort, paired with J. Lohr wines, each course was exceptional. Velázquez attended the Culinary Institute of America and has turned out delightful cuisine in many well-known restaurants since then.

Caroline’s Thrift Shop in Aptos has a sole aim, to raise money for children’s charities. Christy Licker, its owner, named the store after her daughter who died at the age of 16. This beautiful, well-run thrift store raises money by selling all manner of goods, furniture and clothing –  donated by locals. More than $500,000 was given to various charities at a recent event held on the UCSC campus. Beneficiaries included Jacob’s Heart, Hospice of Santa Cruz County, the Siena House and theTeen Kitchen Project. This special occasion was catered by Feel Good Foods – with cuisine beautifully presented, utterly delicious, and most definitely a cut above the usual fare. I congratulate Amy Padilla and Heidi Schlecht, owners of Feel Good Foods organic seasonal catering, on their outstanding presentation and impressive food. Caroline’s Nonprofit Thrift Shop, 8047 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-662-0327.

Josie Cowden
