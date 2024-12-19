Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Jahari Stampley Family Trio at Kuumbwa Jazz in Santa Cruz on Friday, January 24, 7:00pm.

Jahari Stampley is an electrifying pianist who won the 2023 International Herbie Hancock Competition and was named ‘Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz’ by the Chicago Tribune. He has been drawing a lot of attention from the public at large, not only due to his immense talents but because his music is appealing to a wide range of listeners – not just jazz lovers. For example, he was honored by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and received a Luminarts fellowship for his outstanding compositions. Stampley also conducts very dynamic performances with his Grammy-nominated mother, D-Erania Stampley who plays multiple instruments with him.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.