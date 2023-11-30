.Joby Aviation Secures $9.8 Million Grant

Last week, Santa Cruz-based company Joby Aviation was awarded a $9.8 million CalCompetes grant that will further its investment in local workforces.

The CalCompetes program, run by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, funds companies that want to expand in California. In September, the electric air taxi vehicle company announced a new manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio. This move sparked concerns over the company’s commitment to its hometown of Santa Cruz.

But under the terms of the grant, the company reaffirmed its commitment to the state, planning on creating 690 additional full-time jobs in the state by 2027. Currently, the company employs around 1,250 people in California.

The company will use funds to expand manufacturing, maintenance, and pilot training facility at the Marina Municipal Airport, ultimately generating hundreds of new full-time jobs in the region. Its plans for expansion extends beyond Marina, encompassing Joby’s other offices in San Carlos and Santa Cruz.

Joby also aims to expedite its manufacturing process, with the target of commercial operations by 2025. Just earlier this month, the company showcased its aircraft in New York City, marking its inaugural first flight outside California.