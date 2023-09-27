.Joby Delivers Nation’s First Air Taxi

Santa Cruz aviation company launches air taxi ahead of schedule, teams up with NASA and the U.S. Air Force

By Todd Guild
UP IN THE AIR Joby Aviation launches new flying taxi ahead of schedule. PHOTO: Contributed

Santa Cruz aviation company Joby on Monday became what is likely the first in the nation to deliver an air taxi designed for vertical takeoff and landing.

Joby Aviation delivered the aircraft to the U.S. Air Force at Edward Air Force Base as part of a $131 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The delivery came six months ahead of its promised date, Joby said in a press release.

A second electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is planned to be delivered to Edwards in early 2024.

With a range of up to 100 miles and a top speed of 200 mph, the Joby aircraft is capable of transporting a pilot and four passengers quickly and quietly with zero operating emissions, the company said.

secure document shredding

The aircraft will be used for missions such as cargo and passenger transportation. 

In addition, NASA will also use the aircraft for research on how eVTOL aircraft might someday be used for transportation nationwide. 

Joby’s agreement with the Air Force—called the AFWERX Agility Prime contract—includes providing up to nine aircraft to the U.S. Air Force and other federal agencies.

AFWERX is the Air Force’s technology and innovation arm.

The aircraft was built on Joby’s Pilot Production Line in Marina. It will be stationed at Edwards Air Force Base for at least one year. 

The U.S. Air Force and Joby will train its pilots and ground crew, and conduct joint flight testing and operations to get a feel of the aircraft’s capabilities in realistic mission settings. The year-long test run will give the U.S. military a sense of how it might incorporate eVTOL aircraft into its arsenal, and give Joby experience as the company prepares to launch commercial passenger service in 2025.

“We’re proud to join the ranks of revolutionary aircraft that first demonstrated their capabilities at Edwards Air Force Base,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby.

Joby first partnered with the Department of Defense in 2016, when it granted both early funding and access to test ranges.

“The arrival of Joby’s aircraft at Edwards AFB is an important step towards achieving this objective,” said Col Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and Chief Commercialization Officer for the Department of the Air Force.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleOver the Edge and Screaming
Next ArticleNew Speech Therapy Center Opens
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Future Of Downtown Santa Cruz

New Speech Therapy Center Opens

NHS, Santa Cruz Skate, skateboarding, skateboards

Over the Edge and Screaming