.Tickets to John Williams Encore

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Spring Pops Concert: John Williams Encore by Santa Cruz Symphony at the Civic Auditorium on Saturday, June 7, 7:30pm.

Santa Cruz Symphony presents an exciting performance featuring selections from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, ET, Jurassic Park, and more!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, May 26, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.