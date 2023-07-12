.Justin Vineyards and Winery

By Josie Cowden
JUSTIN TIME — Taking a trip down south? Stop off at this wonderful vineyard.

Heading to Paso Robles anytime soon? Then stop at Justin Vineyards & Winery for a tasting of their beautiful wines. The 2022 Rosé ($20), made of mostly Syrah grapes, is dry, aromatic and refreshing—perfect for a summer’s day. It has a lovely salmon color in the glass with notes of Bing cherry, ripe strawberry and with a crisp finish. It comes with a handy-to-open screw cap.

There’s a lot to see and do on the Justin estate. Not only is the setting spectacular, but you can also stay there in world-class accommodations. And their Michelin-starred restaurant showcases the freshest seasonal ingredients sourced from Justin’s on-site garden and from local purveyors.

Justin Vineyards & Winery, 11680 Chimney Rock Road, Paso Robles, 805-591-3224. justinwine.com

Farm to Fork Gala

Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains will partner with Community Bridges for a Farm to Fork fundraiser to support Pajaro Valley farmers, farmworkers, local wineries and vineyards affected by the 2023 storms and floods. The event will be held in a warehouse on Salinas Road owned by Lester Properties (of Lester Estate Wines) in the heart of the Pajaro community. Chef Brad Briske of HOME restaurant will be “doing his magic.”

For more info and to purchase tickets visit communitybridges.org/events or call 831-688-8840 ext.205. The event is 4-8pm on Sunday, July 30. Tickets are $175.

Taste of Paso

This unique event, to be held in Aptos, features the best wineries from Paso Robles, including Justin Vineyards. The experience features a curated selection of wines accompanied by delightful food pairings. The event is 5-8pm on Thursday, July 20 at Bittersweet Bistro. Tickets are $65 and $85 at the door.

Bittersweet Bistro, 787 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Aptos, 831-662-9799. bittersweetbistroaptos.com

Josie Cowden
