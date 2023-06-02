.Giveaways

.Tickets to King Lear

Enter to win a pair of tickets to King Lear by Santa Cruz Shakespeare at The Grove on Sunday, August 6, 7pm. 2 winners for this giveaway!

Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove in Delaveaga Park with three top-notch productions for our exciting 2023 season. Don’t miss it from July 8th through August 27th, 2023!

King Lear charts a monarch’s disturbing descent into madness, explores how the craving for power can shatter both kingdoms and families, and paints a chilling picture of the plight of humanity in an indifferent universe.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

