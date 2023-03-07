.Savor La Crema’s Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine

Friends came for dinner recently—a good time to open a celebratory drop of bubbly. We all enjoyed La Crema’s Brut Rosé Sparkling wine ($45). Made in the Méthode Traditionnelle technique with fruit from their fertile Saralee’s Vineyard in the Russian River Valley, you can’t go wrong with offering this delightful sparkler to your guests.

White flowers, Braeburn apple and crushed oyster shell delicate aromas, followed by flavors of lemon meringue, wild strawberries and fresh ginger, add up to a vibrant lingering finish that will please even the pickiest fan of sparkling wine.

A visit to La Crema is a lovely experience. A premier destination for wine education and cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, their well-known Saralee’s estate includes a historic barn dating back to 1900. Open daily by appointment, the “Tour & Tasting” is $40 per person. Or you can reserve a picnic table and take your own food. A golf-cart tour is also offered for $85—a relaxing way to explore the vineyards and take in the beautiful vistas of the historic estate. A tasting awaits you at the end of the tour. Check their website for more info and to see upcoming events.

La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor, 707-525-6200; lacrema.com

Santa Cruz Mountains’ Best

The March Elevated Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains dinner will be held at Regale Winery. Enjoy a tasting reception with wines by Regale Winery, Muns Vineyard, Burrell School Vineyards, Wrights Station Winery, Gali Vineyards and Roberts Ranch Vineyards. The four-course wine dinner will be paired with “Brutta’s contemporary Italian cuisine”—conceived by Chef Amelia Telc. This series, organized by Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains, runs through November.

Elevated Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains happens Friday, March 31, 5-9:30pm. $175. Regale Winery, 24040 Summit Road, Los Gatos. scmwa.com