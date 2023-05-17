.La Crema’s 2021 Pinot Noir is Enjoyable and Affordable

La Crema’s 2021 Pinot Noir is available all over, and it’s a jolly good bottle of red wine—it’s only $18, too! The grapes are from Monterey, and the wine is bottled in Santa Rosa at the La Crema Estate. It’s a delicious Pinot; I’m enjoying a glass of it right now!

“Aromas of boysenberry, black plum and rhubarb are followed by flavors of red plum, blackberry and pomegranate,” the winemaker explains. “The 2021 vintage presents a plush texture and balanced acidity.”

Various options await you when you visit La Crema: Estate Tasting; Barrel Tasting; Picnic Table; Best of the Vine Estate Tour. Check out La Crema’s Picnic at the Grove series—a Saturday afternoon of La Crema wine, snacks, lawn games and live music.

The events happen July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7, from 3-6pm. On Dec. 2, the Sparkling Holiday Soiree is 6-9pm. Reservations are required.

La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor, 707-525-6200; lacrema.com

CHAMINADE’S VINE TO VIEW

The Vine to View (named for the fantastic panorama of the Monterey Bay) farm-to-table dinners at Chaminade Resort & Spa’s magnificent resort kick off on June 16 with Equinox Wines. Then, Maker’s Mark follows on July 21, J. Lohr Vineyards on Aug. 18, Alfaro Family Vineyards on Sept. 15 and Calerrain Wines on Oct. 20. Executive Chef Avram Samuels and his team create thoughtful food and wine pairings for each of the five-course gourmet dinners served on the outdoor patio. There are spectacular accommodations should you decide to spend the night.

Chaminade Resort & Spa, 1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz, 831-475-5600; chaminade.com