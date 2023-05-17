.La Crema’s 2021 Pinot Noir is Enjoyable and Affordable

Bottled in Santa Rosa and made with Monterey grapes, La Crema’s Pinot Noir is a cross-county California gem

By Josie Cowden
la crema winery
The La Crema Winery (pictured) 2021 Pinot Noir offers balanced acidity that effortlessly accompanies any meal or occasion.

La Crema’s 2021 Pinot Noir is available all over, and it’s a jolly good bottle of red wine—it’s only $18, too! The grapes are from Monterey, and the wine is bottled in Santa Rosa at the La Crema Estate. It’s a delicious Pinot; I’m enjoying a glass of it right now!

“Aromas of boysenberry, black plum and rhubarb are followed by flavors of red plum, blackberry and pomegranate,” the winemaker explains. “The 2021 vintage presents a plush texture and balanced acidity.”

Various options await you when you visit La Crema: Estate Tasting; Barrel Tasting; Picnic Table; Best of the Vine Estate Tour. Check out La Crema’s Picnic at the Grove series—a Saturday afternoon of La Crema wine, snacks, lawn games and live music.
The events happen July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7, from 3-6pm. On Dec. 2, the Sparkling Holiday Soiree is 6-9pm. Reservations are required.

La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor, 707-525-6200; lacrema.com

CHAMINADE’S VINE TO VIEW

secure document shredding

The Vine to View (named for the fantastic panorama of the Monterey Bay) farm-to-table dinners at Chaminade Resort & Spa’s magnificent resort kick off on June 16 with Equinox Wines. Then, Maker’s Mark follows on July 21, J. Lohr Vineyards on Aug. 18, Alfaro Family Vineyards on Sept. 15 and Calerrain Wines on Oct. 20. Executive Chef Avram Samuels and his team create thoughtful food and wine pairings for each of the five-course gourmet dinners served on the outdoor patio. There are spectacular accommodations should you decide to spend the night.

Chaminade Resort & Spa, 1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz, 831-475-5600; chaminade.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleThings to Do in Santa Cruz: May 17-23
Next ArticleOpinion: Journalism Can Be Literature
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
submit an event
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Pajaronian Wins State Journalism Award

County Health Officer Announces Retirement

world fiddle day

How the Cello Fits in with World Fiddle Day