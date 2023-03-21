.La Honda’s 2020 Merry Prankster Cabernet is Bottled Psychedelia

In 1964, the Merry Pranksters hopped on a carnival-colored, converted school bus with a hefty supply of LSD in tow. Things would never be the same. Immortalized in Tom Wolfe’s The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, the Pranksters’ perpetual party was punctuated by brushes with the law and a psychedelic ethos that lives on: “embrace life, express yourself and break some damned rules.”

These words appear on La Honda Winery’s label for the upbeat 2020 Merry Pranksters Cab. Talk about an eye-catching bottle of wine—ideal for those looking for the ideal April Fool’s Day red wine. Plus, you can’t beat the $16 price tag.

The grapes are hand-farmed, and the wine is handmade. It has some distinctive black currant, tobacco, coffee and mint notes with dark fruit flavors of blueberries and black plums.

La Honda Winery, a Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains member (scmwa.com), boasts a beautiful property often called a “best-kept secret.” You might even feel the lively spirit of Neal Cassady bouncing around.

La Honda Winery, 2645 Fair Oaks Ave., Redwood City, 650-366-4104. lahondawinery.com

ROSÉ MILLESIMATO 2020

Made in Italy, this sparkling brut is imported by the Michael Mondavi family of Napa. It’s an attractively packaged bubbly prosecco that you can find pretty much all over for under $20.

BOOZY BRUNCH

Sevy’s Bar & Kitchen in the Seacliff Inn in Aptos has started Boozy Brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Sip on bottomless mimosas, bloodies and even wine Jell-O shots alongside traditional brunch favorites. The huevos rancheros will help soak up all those Bloody Marys. seacliffinn.com