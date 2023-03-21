.La Honda’s 2020 Merry Prankster Cabernet is Bottled Psychedelia

The Redwood City winery pays homage to the influential freaks who called the location home in the early ’60s

By Josie Cowden
la-honda-merry-pranksters
The 2020 Merry Pranksters Cabernet Sauvignon evokes the playfully precarious souls of Babbs, Mountain Girl, Ken Kesey and all the other psychedelic pioneers who “got on the bus.”

In 1964, the Merry Pranksters hopped on a carnival-colored, converted school bus with a hefty supply of LSD in tow. Things would never be the same. Immortalized in Tom Wolfe’s The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, the Pranksters’ perpetual party was punctuated by brushes with the law and a psychedelic ethos that lives on: “embrace life, express yourself and break some damned rules.”

These words appear on La Honda Winery’s label for the upbeat 2020 Merry Pranksters Cab. Talk about an eye-catching bottle of wine—ideal for those looking for the ideal April Fool’s Day red wine. Plus, you can’t beat the $16 price tag. 

The grapes are hand-farmed, and the wine is handmade. It has some distinctive black currant, tobacco, coffee and mint notes with dark fruit flavors of blueberries and black plums.

La Honda Winery, a Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains member (scmwa.com), boasts a beautiful property often called a “best-kept secret.” You might even feel the lively spirit of Neal Cassady bouncing around. 

La Honda Winery, 2645 Fair Oaks Ave., Redwood City, 650-366-4104. lahondawinery.com

ROSÉ MILLESIMATO 2020

Made in Italy, this sparkling brut is imported by the Michael Mondavi family of Napa. It’s an attractively packaged bubbly prosecco that you can find pretty much all over for under $20.

secure document shredding

BOOZY BRUNCH

Sevy’s Bar & Kitchen in the Seacliff Inn in Aptos has started Boozy Brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Sip on bottomless mimosas, bloodies and even wine Jell-O shots alongside traditional brunch favorites. The huevos rancheros will help soak up all those Bloody Marys. seacliffinn.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleUnleash Your Taste Buds with Santa Cruz’s Toya Sushi
Next ArticleFollow the New Artichoke Trail through Monterey Bay
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
boba-mania-tea

From Trend to Tradition: The Growing Significance of Boba

ag-fields-flood-pajaro

How the Pajaro Flooding is Impacting California

salmon-fishing-closed

The Salmon Shortage is Affecting Santa Cruz and Beyond