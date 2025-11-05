For Patrice Boyle, founding and owning the thoroughly Italian bistro La Posta is the dovetailed culmination of her evolved passions throughout life. Initially earning a degree in music theory from Santa Clara University, she then went to grad school, where she became enthralled with wine and started a winery at age 28. When that sold, it afforded Boyle the opportunity to live abroad in Italy for six months. Moving to Santa Cruz after that, she wanted her own restaurant pairing the Italian wine and food that so inspired her.

La Posta is that, opened in 2006 in a historic Seabright neighborhood space that was originally a cash store/post office (hence the name). Boyle renovated it to be reminiscent of the restaurants she frequented in Italy, giving a casual and welcoming vibe with plentiful red, umber and mahogany. Changing weekly, Boyle defines the menu as pan-Italian cuisine through the lens of local farmer’s markets, with everything including the breads and doughs made in-house from scratch. Succulent starters are fresh local lettuce salads and fried pillowy gnocchi, and entrée bests are a variety of pastas and pizzas, sole piccata and prosciutto-wrapped chicken. Dessert options include handmade cookies and gelato.

How does your musical background influence La Posta?

PATRICE BOYLE: My love for music inspired my love for Italy. As a child, I fell in love with Italian opera and that led to my degree in music theory, which eventually evolved into a love for Italian shoes and ultimately Italian food and culture. Music theory is incredibly complex, dynamic and systematic, and this taught me to have an analytic mentality that parlays well to the restaurant industry. It helps recognizing structure and framework in music, and learning to apply that to owning a restaurant.

What’s it been like navigating the bridge closure?

What we are dealing with is basically a three-year emergency, but the conundrum is that emergencies aren’t supposed to last for three years. It reminds me of the pandemic because we are continually having to remake and rework our business while dealing with something totally out of our control. Trying new things and adapting not only takes financial capital, but also time, and is very speculative. It’s a major challenge for sure, but we are doing our best and our loyal regulars are really helping.

538 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-457-2782; lapostarestaurant.com