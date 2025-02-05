Thousands protest U.S. immigration policy

Thousands of people filled the streets in downtown Watsonville Monday afternoon, waving Mexican flags, carrying signs and chanting, all in observance of a Day Without Immigrants, one of numerous protests nationwide against the hardline immigration policies enacted by the new presidential administration.

Staying home from work, closing for the day and not shopping are seen as ways to show communities across the country what the absence of immigrants looks like.

Indeed, Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture CEO Shaz Roth described the “eerie quiet” she experienced driving to work in the morning.

“Usually it’s just a zoo in front of my office,” she said. “Today is like a holiday.”

Many restaurants were closed all along Main Street in Watsonville, in addition to grocery stores and other retail businesses.

One of these was the Slice Project, the pizzeria at 300 Main St. “As sons of immigrants we stand in solidarity with our community to make a statement against the current immigration laws and policies being enforced,” the business stated in a Facebook post.

“We want to encourage you to refrain from going to work, attending school, or shopping to highlight the immigrant communities vital role in the economy. We not only add economic value, but we bring culture and love to our communities,” the post said.

Teachers in Pajaro Valley Unified School District were reporting that more than 50% of their students were absent.

In an emailed statement, PVUSD Superintendent Heather Contreras said there was an increase in absences, but emphasized that schools are still a safe place for students, and encouraged them to come.

“Every day in school matters for our students’ learning and growth. We encourage families to prioritize attendance as we continue to support and celebrate our diverse community here at PVUSD,” Contreras said.

Leticia Ruvacalba and her husband briefly considered closing the little taqueria they own in Plaza Vigil on Monday.

But such a move was not financially feasible, she said: “We have a lot of bills to pay.”

Sitting in La Misma Taqueria later that afternoon, Ruvacalba was glad they made that decision. Many people came in to eat. “Everyone is going to be hungry,” she said.

Ruvalcaba is a U.S. resident. But she, along with many in the immigrant community, have been in a state of uncertainty since the reelection of Donald Trump, who made mass deportation a cornerstone of his campaign.

News outlets across the nation have increasingly reported on enforcement actions by immigration officers. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the city of Seaside said that ICE agents were there looking for two people with “recent violent charges.” No arrests were made, and no raids occurred, the post said.

Many people are afraid to leave their homes, Ruvalcaba said, which until Monday has impacted her business.

“It’s getting worse and worse, and now I’m getting worried,” she said, fighting tears.

“It’s just too much. There are going to be a lot of families separated, and he doesn’t understand what he’s doing.”

Watsonville Mayor Maria Orozco said that the day was a “call for action for our community in the city of Watsonville.

“I have a really heavy heart,” Orozco said. “I am not personally scared, but I know our undocumented community is, and I really fear for them and I do feel for them. I don’t want families to be separated.”

The protest, Orozco said, was a way to show support of the immigrant community throughout the nation, and an appreciation for the work they do.

“And I think more importantly, we’re recognizing the impact we have on a daily basis and to really highlight our contributions to this country that we call home,” she said.

PVUSD Trustee Jessica Carrasco said that she came because she has many immigrants in her family.

“I grew up in a household where we were all blended,” she said. “Some of us had documents and some didn’t. Those are the people I look up to. I am privileged enough that I was born here and I am able to be out here and advocating for them and the people that raised us and took care of us when we were infants, and now it’s our turn to take care of them.”

Carrasco said she was happy to see that the event that drew so many people was coordinated by young people.

“This is a good way to get out here and say, ‘We’re not OK with what’s happening,’” she said. “I understand that there’s laws, but that doesn’t mean that they’re morally right.”

Also, around the Central Coast, large protests were reported in Salinas, Seaside, Castroville and about 50 people protested at Lighthouse Field in Santa Cruz.