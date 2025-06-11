.Daring ’Do

Take the dare to dye ‘down there’

By Joan Hammel
Woman at a salon working on the brows of a client
SMOOTH MOVES Rachael Monighetti’s Lady Luck Beauty Salon offers a wide array of services. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Some forms of self-expression are daring and prominent—full sleeve, face or neck tattoos, massive ear stretchers, facial piercings or implants. Others are more discreet, subtle and private…but no less bold and brave.

For something fresh in that latter category, there’s Lady Luck Beauty Salon, coyly offering “Coochie Colors.”

Serving all ages (under 17 requires parental consent), genders and sexual identities, Lady Luck owner Rachael Monighetti, 32, describes the service as “full spectrum body hair coloring that helps express your unique style, whether it’s your armpits, your brows or your bits.”

If you can imagine the color, Monighetti can whip up a dye that will leave patrons feeling “seen and celebrated” in whatever way that personally resonates for each individual. “I want to help my clients express themselves unapologetically,” Monighetti says.

Coochie Colors is the latest service from Monighetti, who was inspired when she saw a friend in San Diego with dyed armpit hair. When Monighetti realized no one in the Santa Cruz area was offering the service, she jumped in to fill the void.

The process of dying body hair or pubic hair is similar to coloring the hair on one’s head, but with a few important exceptions. Clients first consult with Monighetti to select the desired color. All the primary colors are available and colors can be blended to become pastel or any other custom shade.  

The body hair being treated is first shampooed using a gentle, fragrance-free product. For the nether regions in particular, barrier tape is applied to “fully protect your parts” as Monighetti puts it. If necessary, the hair can be bleached. Then the desired color of dye is applied carefully and meticulously.

The difference between this dye and what is used on the head is there is no developer, hydrogen peroxide or other harsh chemicals. If one is dying pubic hair, there is the option to combine the Coochie Color service with a wax or full Brazilian wax beforehand.

The Coochie Color service costs $45 and is about a one-hour appointment.

LIGHT TOUCH Monighetti explains that waxing is not just removing unwanted hair. She also assesses the skin, hair type and sensitivities. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Monighetti began her career as a hair stylist, but after passing the state board and getting her first salon job she didn’t find the work as gratifying as she’d initially imagined. “Something was missing,” she says. “It was fun, but there was no real passion in it for me. I wanted to do something more personal, something where my clients could really trust me.”

That’s when Monighetti started to focus on waxing. “I had no idea just how much skill it really takes. But once I started out I totally fell in love with it—the artistry, the connection and the trust my clients give me.”

Monighetti is quick to point out that waxing is not just removing unwanted hair. She also assesses the skin, hair type and sensitivities. “I help clients understand their skin better, recommend aftercare routines and products, and guide them through what’s best for smooth skin, or even helping them achieve their eyebrow goals. I am very meticulous in my craft and it shows.” Monighetti is proud to have a full roster of repeat clients, some coming from as far away as Oakland and San Jose to seek out her services.

After 10 years, Monighetti feels she has mastered her own waxing techniques, but continues to push the boundaries, just as she initially did with applying permanent makeup or tattooing eyebrows and freckles.

Another passion that emerged along the way is teaching. She now offers a master face and brow waxing class and a master Brazilian and full body waxing course for those who already have an aesthetician or cosmetology license.

In addition to Coochie Colors, Lady Luck offers a full array of services including full body waxing, face waxing, cosmetic tattoos, brow lamination, lash lifts and brow and lash tinting. View services and book online by visiting ladyluckbeautyparlor.com.

While her 10-year old puggle, Bagel, rests on his bed in her inviting mid-town workspace, Monighetti, a single mom, reflects on her business, her journey and what she has sought to create for her clientele. “Lady Luck is all about inclusivity, creativity and building a community where everyone feels seen, celebrated and confident,” she says.

It’s clear that she knows her stuff and one can easily see how Monighetti has earned the trust of longtime clients. In short, Monighetti is a human ray of sunlight helping the rest of us see the rainbow.

Joan Hammel
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
Support Local Journalism
