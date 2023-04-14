.Lawmakers Push for Faster Levee Repairs

By Todd Guild
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (at podium), is joined by U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta (from right), Mark Strudley, executive director of Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency, and others Wednesday at the Pajaro River levee in Monterey County to talk about damage and recovery to the levee and the town of Pajaro in recent floods. Photo: Tarmo Hannula/The Pajaronian

A little more than a month after the Pajaro Levee broke and released waves of roiling river water that laid waste to homes, businesses and crops in Pajaro, a group of local, state and federal lawmakers gathered near the river in Monterey County to discuss what is being done to help ensure such a disaster does not happen again.

Tommy Williams, who manages the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (ACOE) San Francisco office, told a gaggle of reporters that temporary fixes are expected to begin in the coming summer.

But Williams also says that a $400 million upgrade to the levee system to provide 100-year flood protection could begin as early as summer 2024. 

This is a significant departure from recent predictions that it would take at least two years—and possibly up to five years—to get started.

But the promise Wednesday from Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Jimmy Panetta—along with Pajaro River Flood Management Agency Director Mark Strudley—was clear: officials are working to cut through red tape and streamline the process.

secure document shredding

Padilla pointed to the recent acquisition of $400 million in state and federal funds to upgrade the levee system, but says it comes too late for residents who are still out of their homes. Many of those are the same residents who have endured five floods over the past three decades.

“Unfortunately, tragically, mother nature didn’t wait,” he says. “Didn’t wait for the work to get started. It’s now our job to make sure that tragedy doesn’t strike again while funding is in the pipeline. We will continue to work together to ensure the Biden Administration expedites construction funding and protects this community the way it deserves.”

Panetta says he has made fixing the levee system a priority during his time in Congress by putting pressure on federal and state lawmakers and the ACOE.

“But boy, have we seen lately that more pressure is needed,” he says. “Pressure not just to start this project but to start it right now.”

Strudley says that he is taking action now to fast-track the temporary repairs, making sure the needed funding is secured and eliminating the regulatory and administrative burdens that could delay the project.

“We are ready, willing and able to start building new levees,” Strudley says.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleTickets to Elkhorn Slough Safari
Next ArticleRide Wristbands to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Om Gallery Giveaway

$100 to Om Gallery

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Giveaway

Ride Wristbands to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Tickets to Elkhorn Slough Safari

Tickets to Elkhorn Slough Safari