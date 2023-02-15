.Letter to the Editor: Let Love Rule

Santa Cruz Thread has been the downtown hub of organic body care since 2013. Their growing clientele are in for a real treat as they blossom into establishing a next-level presence on Fair Avenue, on the upper Westside. Established team estheticians, paired with the intimate business management of owner Karissa Cates, have made Santa Cruz Thread a five-star salon.

It only took me 30 years to find my way into an actual salon. At the time, I had just branched off into my own business as an independent marine service contractor focusing on small engine mechanics and custom boat lettering. I had particularly avoided such pampered treatment as an industrious single mother with a low-maintenance surfer-girl persona. I was curious and slightly desperate to try out the famed fad of eyebrow threading and bikini waxing. As a working woman with more engine grease on my fingers than jewelry, self-care was getting out of my weathered hands. I have returned to the sanctuary of body care through Santa Cruz Thread. Throughout the last decade, I have periodically sought my California endless summer Brazilian wax or cleaned up my brows, underarms and wild-mane hairline. I see the same women, not only Karissa, who is always a quick response to fit me in or pair treatment areas, but also her sister-like staff. It sounds so cliche to say, “we’ve laughed, we’ve cried,” but it couldn’t be closer to the whole truth.

As a committed patron, I had heard the discussions of their goals for relocation. Their Front Street main entrance had been one of several downtown locations impacted by break-ins. Unfortunately, many neighboring businesses have been forced to respond with increasing security. I enthusiastically offered to help contribute artwork to her new space. Months ensued before Karissa secured the Fair Avenue location. I was honored that she approached me, another mom, and fellow businesswoman as her consultant artist for interior design. After viewing the spacious layout illuminated by coveted natural lighting, right across from New Leaf and just behind Verve, I was absorbing all the warmth and fuzzies I can only Imagine Karissa herself must be feeling as a fully invested business owner. We are delighted to reveal the love and heart that has been invested into bringing Santa Cruz Thread to the Westside.

Liza Star, Local Artist

