Letter to the Editor: Plus, The Vampires

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
event_The Lost Boys
"This is just a gorgeous part of the country; no wonder so many movies and TV shows decide to film here!"

As a huge pop culture fan and newly moved to Santa Cruz, I get such a kick being out and about and seeing all the locations that feature in movies and shows. This is just a gorgeous part of the country; no wonder so many movies and TV shows decide to film here!

Dayton Kingery

Santa Cruz

Letters to the Editor
