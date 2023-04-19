.Letter to the Editor: Shout Out

One of the unsung heroes of the effort to save Watsonville Hospital is outgoing CEO Steven Salyer. While the public was focused on the successful campaigns for emergency legislation, a bankruptcy court bid and raising the $65 million necessary for the sale, CEO Salyer was an effective behind-the-scenes partner.

As CEO, Salyer made sure there was financial transparency, worked to keep staff members from leaving, helped set up the new board and, after the transfer, he renegotiated provider agreements to help move the hospital toward the sustainability it is on path to achieving. He has been a true leader.

I am sad that he is leaving. But I have a mother who is on the verge of her 99th birthday, and I understand the tug of family needs that must be his first priority.

I did not want Salyer’s service to end without calling out his amazing role. He will be missed, but the results of his leadership will be appreciated by Pajaro Valley residents for years to come.



John Laird | State Senator, 17th District

