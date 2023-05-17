.Letter to the Editor: Woke Up Call

[Editor’s note: In no way, does this letter reflect the opinion of Good Times] In honor of Mother’s Day, I am using my voice as a mother of five to strongly encourage individuals to think critically about introducing gender ideology to children. Business owners who have the audacity to hold events such as Drag Story Time should really read the room and think about the moral and societal implications of exposing vulnerable children to the use of pronouns, the idea that you can choose your gender, and cross-dressing giant overgrown makeup-covered men.
The Watsonville family center called Raíces y Cariño is holding a Drag Story Time on May 21 for all ages, and to encourage families to participate, it’s free, of course! Despite the moniker “children are resilient” that was thrown around the last three years regarding how much their lives were turned upside down, as a mother and as an adult working in healthcare, I can see very clearly how children are vulnerable, and we need to protect them.
The most disturbing trend in the last few years is the destruction of the innocence of childhood in an attempt to validate insecure and mentally ill adults.
—Anonymous
These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected]
It’s unfortunate Good Times cannot stand behind this most noble defense of moral sanity, and especially children’s rights, but instead chooses to absolve itself with obsequious hand washing. There is famous historical precedent for this fateful cowardice. Evil doesn’t become good just because it comes with a rainbow smiley-face. Those who manipulate children’s minds in this unspeakably vile way ought also to consider another historical reference to “Millstone.” There is a way things are, and pretending otherwise, however “popular”, has real consequences in the end, and even before that.
Thank you!! We are the silent majority it seems. The “leftovers” who chose not to move during the plandemic and are still remaining in Santa Cruz trying to find a way to raise our families despite the insane clown world politics and such. Keep speaking up freedom fighters!
Thank you Goodtimes for sharing this and I applaud the courageous mama who wrote this! It is a delicate time when children are young and the world has yet to fully grasp the impact the complete push for gender fluidity as a norm…I remember in 6th grade first budding breast (one of the only girls at my age) and feeling so uncomfortable about it and even said to my mom multiple times “I don’t want boobs” yet just a year later and especially now as an adult I am loving being a women with breast! I can only imagine if that had happened now the mind games people would have instilled in me rather then just understanding puberty is awkward. I also find it disempowers anyone who actually truly does have gender identity issues, because it’s just such a social fad right now and how sad is that. Would be nice if people and society were open to having conversations rather then just arguing and calling each other names…make peaceful debates cool again! #protectthechildren
I looked back upon the prior two weeks of Goodtimes letters to the editor and neither had a disclaimer about not reflecting the views of the Goodtimes. Why the need to say that for this letter? Are not all opinions equal?