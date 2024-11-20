SAVE THE TREES NOT THE ROAD

When I moved to Santa Cruz in 1986, almost the entire Highway 1 corridor from Santa Cruz eastward was lined by the big tall redwoods you still see along that dip over Aptos Creek. Now, they are “targeted for termination.”

The decision makers DO understand it won’t stop congestion—I disagree with the assumption at the top of this email. If they DO understand it, why do they want to still continue the widening? Because it means MORE people in SC, meaning Mo’ Profits for realtors, for “developers” of all stripes, and their hoped-for degradation of our once-beautiful Santa Cruz—a haven for artists and scientists—into the sterile capitalist dystopia of Orange County.

Rick Nolthenius

VINTAGE THANKS

Thank you for the excellent article showcasing the many options for vintage hunting in Santa Cruz County. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it, and what a delightful surprise it was to see a photo of my vintage jewelry from Miss Jessie May’s featured in your piece!

Located on Pacific Avenue, our eclectic shop has been a cherished part of downtown for 25 years. Originally founded by Tyra Vaughn and her mother, Margaret, Miss Jessie May’s has since grown into a collective of five women, each bringing their unique expertise and styles and offering a wide variety of jewelry choices.

To mark this milestone, we’re excited to invite your readers to our 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, December 7. It will be a wonderful opportunity to honor Santa Cruz’s vibrant vintage scene and connect with the community that supports us.

Thank you again for highlighting the treasures that make Santa Cruz shopping so unique!

El Solway

ONLINE COMMENTS

Re: Vintage Santa Cruz

The antique world in Santa Cruz County in this article, barely scratched the surface. The stores mentioned are important, Attilia’s Antiques is amazing!! Though in the village of Soquel lies not only Center Street Antiques—a great store!! Though also Attilia’s Antiques sister store Trader’s Emporium—darker, mysterious and full of treasures! AfterEffects a tiny treasure trove, Hall’s Surrey House, The vintage Pick, The Multi Shop, and Salvage Hut. The newest store in the city of Santa Cruz also unmentioned is Tumbleweed Found. And then there are also several monthly or bimonthly pop-up shops around town— Weathered Fragments and Auntie Tillie’s. If the reporters had interviewed the managers at Attilia’s or Center Street they would have had a richer article that really informed the local population of the great antique world that thrives in Santa Cruz County. Still a good start for an article, mixing the vintage clothing stores and antique stores probably was too much for one segment.

Antique treasure hunter | Goodtimes.sc