WATSONVILLE AIRPORT RETORT

Developers never stop developing airports across the US. Several times the Watsonville Municipal Airport was about to be closed, as in one case when the inexperienced pilot took three people and luggage with full fuel on the trip to Tahoe and instead crashed on take-off, making the airport “unsafe”.

To keep pilots safe, Watsonville should have long ago invested in a control tower, based on traffic density which at times resembles Pacific Avenue on Friday nights. They should make mandatory pilot remedials on communications in this area. I could write a book on near misses and near hits that local cowboys do every weekend there. Well, many blessings to those that still fly there, I do not anymore. And relating to security and making a runway longer, please add metal detectors and TSA luggage checks.

MORE AFFORDABLE HOUSING PLEASE

If we’re truly concerned about increasing housing opportunities for local workers, we must support the Housing for People’s initiative on the next ballot. It restricts building to six stories without a vote of the people and requires 25% of the units to be affordable which puts in place reasonable restrictions on developers to NOT destroy the character of Santa Cruz as a livable town. It does not restrict the amount of housing built.

I am wondering if Dan Brumbaugh’s letter (GT 11/1/23) is the beginning of a disinformation campaign by developers to protect their exorbitant profits. How can requiring 25% of units to be affordable be a Negative, when recent developments utilizing loopholes have produced only around half of the 25% affordable units?

Locking in affordability will surely HELP those who cannot remain here when a house costs more than $1million, shared-house bedrooms are up to $1500 and a studio apartment rents for more than $2000.

Susan Martinez

Santa Cruz

NOT ME 2

I wouldn’t pay a penny to U2 or spend a month’s salary to see any group. I was lucky to see them live in their prime and now I am content to listen to them in my home.

Mindi Garman

ME 2

Wow! I have been wanting to go but the cost is huge. Good to hear that it was worth it. U2 is amazing to see live and that venue sounds like a once-in-a lifetime experience.

Trish Canepa