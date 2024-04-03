.LETTERS

By Jeanette Prather
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

CORRECTION

In the story about the band Flat Sun Society last week bassist Avery Bick was misidentified.

RAIL/TRAIL UNSAFE

I’m J. Ben Vernazza, a 90-year-old retired CPA and Certified Forensic Accountant (CrFA). As a CrFA, I pride myself on sniffing out potential problems. That’s why I’ve been closely following the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (SCCRTC) and Board of Supervisors (SCCBOS) discussions regarding the safety of the proposed Ultimate Trail. Public agencies have a primary duty: public safety. My analysis of the SCCRTC’s plan raises serious concerns. Initially, the Ultimate Trail was advertised as a Class I trail (meeting Caltrans safety standards) but fell short. This could have been considered non-feasance (failing to fulfill a required duty). The Final EIR avoids the safety issue. Staff claims the trail is Class I “with design exceptions” and not subject to Caltrans standards. Yet, it ignores the reality of 4 of 7 miles with 15-foot concrete walls and fences. Caltrans guidelines account for these limitations, reducing the usable width to 8 ft from 12 which is below the width for low volume trails (Santa Cruz to Capitola is not low volume – 2019 estimate of 584 bikes-pedestrians at peak hours. The current plan could create a public nuisance, potentially leading to injuries and deaths. The project’s safety flaws and potential legal implications warrant further investigation. This email is a call to action for local media to exercise their constitutional right to investigate.
J. BEN VERNAZZA
CPA/PFS TEP(UK) CRFA EMERITUS

When you trash Congress’s lack of planning please be specific and note it’s the GOP/GQP that doesn’t know how to govern. Dems do a lot of good when they have that power, Check out the legislation passed when Pelosi ruled the House with a paper thin majority.
PXL

